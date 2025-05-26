Birthday Candles at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Noah Haidle’s Birthday Candles, a touching tribute to one woman’s life. The play explores the passing of time, the evolution of relationships, and the profound changes that occur in a person’s life from one year to the next.
David Ellenstein directs Matthew Grondin,* Katie Karel,* Martin Kildare,*James Newcomb,* Emelie O’Hara,* and Margot White.* in Birthday Candles. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Danita Lee (Costume Design), Ian Scot (Sound Design), Michael Wogulis (Props), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs). Philip Gold* is the Production Manager, and Victoria Hua, Production Assistant.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity
Association.
Birthday Candles previews begin on Wednesday, June 4. Opening Night is set for Saturday, June 7, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, June 4, to Sunday, June 29, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, June 6, and Wednesday, June 25. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for June 13.
North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
Tickets: Previews - $52 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $62, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $74; Sun. Night - $60. For ticket information and to secure
your seats for Birthday Candles, call 858-481-1055, or visit our website. Join us for an evening of unbridled joy, temporary disappointment, and those quiet glimpses of self-reflection that are certain to resonate well after the cast takes its final bow.
