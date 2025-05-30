Author Dr. Raja Srour’s New Book, "The Scalpel and the Brush: A Life's Odyssey," is a Compelling Memoir That Blends the Art of Beauty with the Science of Medicine

Recent release “The Scalpel and the Brush: A Life's Odyssey” from Page Publishing author Dr. Raja Srour is a fascinating account that chronicles the author’s extraordinary journey through medicine and art. Drawing from his experiences in the operating room with a lifelong passion for art, Dr. Srour reflects on the delicate balance of aesthetics and science that defines modern cosmetic surgery.