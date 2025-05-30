Author Brandi Simpson’s New Book, "The Real-Life Story of Hazel the Hound," Follows the True Story of a Lovable Dog Who Unexpectedly Became a Part of the Author’s Life

Recent release “The Real-Life Story of Hazel the Hound: And the Lessons She Has Taught Us” from Covenant Books author Brandi Simpson is a heartfelt tale that reveals how a dog named Hazel showed up in the author’s life out of the blue one day, only to become a vital part of her family and impact their lives in ways they never thought possible.