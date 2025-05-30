Author Brandi Simpson’s New Book, "The Real-Life Story of Hazel the Hound," Follows the True Story of a Lovable Dog Who Unexpectedly Became a Part of the Author’s Life
Recent release “The Real-Life Story of Hazel the Hound: And the Lessons She Has Taught Us” from Covenant Books author Brandi Simpson is a heartfelt tale that reveals how a dog named Hazel showed up in the author’s life out of the blue one day, only to become a vital part of her family and impact their lives in ways they never thought possible.
Union, MS, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brandi Simpson, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who currently resides in Central Mississippi with her husband and their two dogs, has completed her new book, “The Real-Life Story of Hazel the Hound: And the Lessons She Has Taught Us”: a charming and heartfelt story that reveals how the author and her family were forever changed after Hazel showed up at their house unannounced and became a part of their lives.
“Hazel showed up at our house out of the blue…completely out of the blue. She was indeed an unexpected blessing,” writes Simpson. “She immediately endeared herself to us so much so that we couldn’t get her to leave. She was hungry, dirty, scared, and in need of love and care. Little did we know that in caring for her, we would learn so many lessons about God’s love and care toward us. This is her true story that continues to this day…for which we are forever grateful.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brandi Simpson’s new book is a beautiful tribute to the incredible impact that animals, especially dogs, can have on one’s life and become a part of one’s family even in an unexpected moment. With colorful artwork to help bring Simpson’s story to life, “The Real-Life Story of Hazel the Hound” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this joyful tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Real-Life Story of Hazel the Hound: And the Lessons She Has Taught Us” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories