Author Martha Shelkey and Deborah Shelkey-Lawson’s New Book, "Ferns and Mosses of Caledon State Park," Explores the Greenery Found in One of Virginia’s National Parks

Recent release “Ferns and Mosses of Caledon State Park” from Covenant Books authors Martha Shelkey and Deborah Shelkey-Lawson is a comprehensive guide to the many different plants that grow within Caledon State Park, based upon years of volunteering hours by Martha in order to help document each species.