Author Martha Shelkey and Deborah Shelkey-Lawson’s New Book, "Ferns and Mosses of Caledon State Park," Explores the Greenery Found in One of Virginia’s National Parks
Recent release “Ferns and Mosses of Caledon State Park” from Covenant Books authors Martha Shelkey and Deborah Shelkey-Lawson is a comprehensive guide to the many different plants that grow within Caledon State Park, based upon years of volunteering hours by Martha in order to help document each species.
King George, VA, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Martha Shelkey, who worked at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, Virginia, before retiring early to raise her four children and volunteering at the nearby Caledon Natural Area, and her daughter Deborah Shelkey-Lawson, have completed their new book, “Ferns and Mosses of Caledon State Park”: a riveting look at the naturally occurring plant life found within Caledon State Park in Virginia.
“This guidebook provides photos and descriptions of the ferns and mosses found at Caledon State Park in King George, Virginia,” share Martha and Debbie. “It’s a fun guide to take with you as you explore the many trails at the park so you can identify the various ferns and mosses.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Martha Shelkey and Deborah Shelkey-Lawson’s new book was initially started by Martha and later picked up by Debbie in order to share her mother’s work with the world. Combining incredible photographs with vivid descriptions of each species, “Ferns and mosses of Caledon State Park” will transport readers with each entry, inspiring them to get out and explore and appreciate the beauty of the natural world around them.
Readers can purchase “Ferns and Mosses of Caledon State Park” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
