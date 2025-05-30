Author Lisa Reed’s New Book, "One Week," is a Thought-Provoking and Engaging Narrative Account of Jesus’s Week Leading Up to His Triumphant Return on Easter Sunday
Recent release “One Week” from Covenant Books author Lisa Reed is a compelling and engaging tale that recounts Jesus’s journey from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, delving into the emotions and actions of the Son of God and those around him as he approached his day of crucifixion and, later, his resurrection.
Louisville, KY, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Reed, a loving wife and mother of three, as well as an educator and a devout, God-fearing Catholic, has completed her new book, “One Week”: an enlightening retelling of Jesus's story from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, bringing the Passion of Christ alive like never before.
“Each chapter is marked as a day and narrates exactly what happened two thousand years ago--Palm Sunday through Easter Sunday--for Jesus and His followers and disciples,” shares Reed. “Every word is based on biblical truths. Every chapter ended with scriptural references.
“View maps of His journey from Capernaum to Jerusalem and of Jerusalem at His time with locators for important places in His story.
“Delve into the Stations of the Cross section dedicated to each of the fourteen stations in His Passion to include a reflection on the station, connection to our lives, prayer, and meditation for each.
“Read the Fifty Days excerpt, a narrative about the days between Easter Sunday and Pentecost, what happened, and how it set the world on fire!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lisa Reed’s new book will transport readers back in time as they follow along on Jesus’s journey, from his entry in Jerusalem to his divine return one week later. Based upon Biblical truths and Scripture, Reed brings Jesus’s death and resurrection to life for modern audiences seeking a deeper, personal connection to Christ and his teachings.
Readers can purchase “One Week” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Each chapter is marked as a day and narrates exactly what happened two thousand years ago--Palm Sunday through Easter Sunday--for Jesus and His followers and disciples,” shares Reed. “Every word is based on biblical truths. Every chapter ended with scriptural references.
“View maps of His journey from Capernaum to Jerusalem and of Jerusalem at His time with locators for important places in His story.
“Delve into the Stations of the Cross section dedicated to each of the fourteen stations in His Passion to include a reflection on the station, connection to our lives, prayer, and meditation for each.
“Read the Fifty Days excerpt, a narrative about the days between Easter Sunday and Pentecost, what happened, and how it set the world on fire!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lisa Reed’s new book will transport readers back in time as they follow along on Jesus’s journey, from his entry in Jerusalem to his divine return one week later. Based upon Biblical truths and Scripture, Reed brings Jesus’s death and resurrection to life for modern audiences seeking a deeper, personal connection to Christ and his teachings.
Readers can purchase “One Week” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories