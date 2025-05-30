Author Lisa Reed’s New Book, "One Week," is a Thought-Provoking and Engaging Narrative Account of Jesus’s Week Leading Up to His Triumphant Return on Easter Sunday

Recent release “One Week” from Covenant Books author Lisa Reed is a compelling and engaging tale that recounts Jesus’s journey from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, delving into the emotions and actions of the Son of God and those around him as he approached his day of crucifixion and, later, his resurrection.