Author Gary Burk’s New Book, "Funny Farm: A Love Story," is a Heartfelt Memoir That Chronicles the Incredible Love the Author Shared with His Wife, Cathy
Recent release “Funny Farm: A Love Story” from Covenant Books author Gary Burk is a beautiful and compelling autobiographical account that explores the beautiful life that Gary and Cathy shared together. From their initial meeting when the author was trying to pull his life back together, readers will discover how their love transformed both their lives for the better.
Bakersfield, CA, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gary Burk, a retired commercial pilot who owned a pain management business with his wife, Cathay, until her passing in 2021, has completed his new book, “Funny Farm: A Love Story”: a poignant and moving account that follows the author as he shares his incredible love story with his wife, Cathy, revealing how their relationship changed his world forever.
In “Funny Farm: A Love Story,” author Gary Burk recounts the hard times he has endured for years, trying to live down his past and get his life back together. Despite his attempts, his search to find work never pans out, his marriage has failed, and he is very down. However, God leads him to a nightclub, of all places, where he meets Cathy and, after they both fall in love, both their lives change forever.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gary Burk’s new book will inspire readers from all walks of life who are facing their own individual struggles, highlighting that it is never too late to change course, embrace faith, or even find love in unexpected places. Deeply personal and candid, “Funny Farm: A Love Story” is a testament to the strength of the human spirit, as well as the transformative power that love can have.
Readers can purchase “Funny Farm: A Love Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
