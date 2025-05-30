Author Gary Burk’s New Book, "Funny Farm: A Love Story," is a Heartfelt Memoir That Chronicles the Incredible Love the Author Shared with His Wife, Cathy

Recent release “Funny Farm: A Love Story” from Covenant Books author Gary Burk is a beautiful and compelling autobiographical account that explores the beautiful life that Gary and Cathy shared together. From their initial meeting when the author was trying to pull his life back together, readers will discover how their love transformed both their lives for the better.