Tim Mcguire’s Newly Released "On the Battlefield" is a Powerful Guide for Overcoming Spiritual Battles with Faith and Resilience
“On the Battlefield: Finding Faith and Resilience in Spiritual Warfare” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tim McGuire is an empowering resource that combines military principles and biblical truth to help readers navigate life's toughest challenges. Drawing from his personal experiences in the military and ministry, McGuire offers strategic insights to help believers stand strong in their faith, overcome adversity, and find strength in Christ during spiritual warfare.
Yulee, FL, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “On the Battlefield: Finding Faith and Resilience in Spiritual Warfare”: a thoughtful narrative that looks at both military principles and biblical truths to offer practical tools for overcoming spiritual warfare. “On the Battlefield: Finding Faith and Resilience in Spiritual Warfare” is the creation of published author, Tim McGuire, a retired navy chief with twenty-one years of honorable service in the US Navy. Throughout his military career, he exemplified leadership, resilience, and faith, serving as a Protestant lay leader for three different commands. His commitment to both his country and his faith continues to shape his journey as a spiritual leader.
With a degree in Biblical Studies from Liberty University, Tim has dedicated himself to ministry, having served as a worship ministry leader in multiple Churches of Christ, including Norfolk Church of Christ and Argyle Church of Christ in Jacksonville, Florida. He is also an active member of the San Jose Church of Christ, where his passion for serving God’s people continues to thrive.
Tim is the founder of the New Beginnings Ministry, where he leads a podcast that offers encouragement, spiritual insight, and reflections on God’s Word. His mission is to inspire others to embrace the power of new beginnings, both in life and in faith. As the host of New Beginnings, Tim guides listeners through thought-provoking conversations on faith, grace, and personal transformation.
McGuire shares, “On the Battlefield: Faith and Resilience in Spiritual Warfare equips believers with strategic tools for overcoming spiritual warfare, drawing on both military principles and biblical truth. Through real-life experiences and Scripture-based insights, this book empowers readers to navigate life’s toughest battles with resilience, faith, and the courage to stand strong in Christ. Whether facing personal trials or spiritual attacks, On the Battlefield offers a battle-tested plan for victory, reminding readers that they are not alone in the fight and that restoration and strength are found in God.
“This book speaks to both those with a military background and those facing their own personal challenges, providing them with tools to overcome adversity and stay faithful in the toughest of times. The lessons found within are drawn from personal experience, grounded in biblical truths, and delivered with the precision and strategic mindset of a military tactician.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tim McGuire’s new book is a powerful resource for those seeking to strengthen their faith in the face of adversity.
Consumers can purchase “On the Battlefield: Finding Faith and Resilience in Spiritual Warfare” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “On the Battlefield: Finding Faith and Resilience in Spiritual Warfare,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
