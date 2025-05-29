Tim Mcguire’s Newly Released "On the Battlefield" is a Powerful Guide for Overcoming Spiritual Battles with Faith and Resilience

“On the Battlefield: Finding Faith and Resilience in Spiritual Warfare” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tim McGuire is an empowering resource that combines military principles and biblical truth to help readers navigate life's toughest challenges. Drawing from his personal experiences in the military and ministry, McGuire offers strategic insights to help believers stand strong in their faith, overcome adversity, and find strength in Christ during spiritual warfare.