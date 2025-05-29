Dj Madigan’s Newly Released "Big Doctrine For Little People" is an Engaging Introduction to Fundamental Christian Teachings for Young Readers

“Big Doctrine For Little People” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dj Madigan is a thoughtfully crafted children’s book that presents essential Christian doctrines in a visually engaging and accessible way. Designed to introduce young minds to deep theological concepts, this book encourages early engagement with foundational biblical truths.