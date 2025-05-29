Dj Madigan’s Newly Released "Big Doctrine For Little People" is an Engaging Introduction to Fundamental Christian Teachings for Young Readers
“Big Doctrine For Little People” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dj Madigan is a thoughtfully crafted children’s book that presents essential Christian doctrines in a visually engaging and accessible way. Designed to introduce young minds to deep theological concepts, this book encourages early engagement with foundational biblical truths.
Dilworth, MN, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Big Doctrine For Little People”: an inspiring resource for parents and educators seeking to teach children about core Christian beliefs in an easy-to-understand format. “Big Doctrine For Little People” is the creation of published author, Dj Madigan, a dedicated father of five daughters who resides in Minnesota.
Dj Madigan shares, “Big Doctrine for Little People presents the ten fundamental orthodox Christian doctrines that all Christians should know in a visually engaging and child-friendly format, making complex doctrinal and theological concepts accessible for young readers without compromising on definitional integrity. The book highlights that children are far more capable of learning and understanding challenging words and ideas than we often realize. It serves as a springboard to introduce deep truths in a way that encourages kids to grasp and engage with foundational Christian teachings at an early age.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dj Madigan’s new book is a valuable tool for families, churches, and Christian educators, providing a structured yet engaging way to introduce children to essential biblical doctrines.
Consumers can purchase “Big Doctrine For Little People” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Big Doctrine For Little People,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
