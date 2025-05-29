Carol Holesak’s “Jesus Jesus Jesus: The Life Journey of a Jewish Girl Who Came to Know Jesus the Messiah” is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Memoir of Faith and Transformation

“Jesus Jesus Jesus: The Life Journey of a Jewish Girl Who Came to Know Jesus the Messiah” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol Holesak is a moving narrative that chronicles her life’s journey, offering a testament to the transformative power of God’s love and the strength found through faith in Jesus.