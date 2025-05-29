Carol Holesak’s “Jesus Jesus Jesus: The Life Journey of a Jewish Girl Who Came to Know Jesus the Messiah” is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Memoir of Faith and Transformation
“Jesus Jesus Jesus: The Life Journey of a Jewish Girl Who Came to Know Jesus the Messiah” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol Holesak is a moving narrative that chronicles her life’s journey, offering a testament to the transformative power of God’s love and the strength found through faith in Jesus.
San Diego, CA, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus Jesus Jesus: The Life Journey of a Jewish Girl Who Came to Know Jesus the Messiah,” a compelling memoir that shares her incredible life story of challenges, faith, and triumphs, is the creation of published author, Carol Holesak.
Carol shares, “Through the years, friends and loved ones have always told Carol she should write a book based on her amazing life and its surprising turns. Jesus, Jesus, Jesus: the Amazing Life Journey of a Jewish Girl Who Came to Know Jesus the Messiah, is finally available for all to read! It is the moving account of Carol Holesak’s life story. Carol could not have envisioned, as a young Jewish girl growing up in Brooklyn, New York, where life would take her, the hardships she would face, but also the triumphs as she comes to know Jesus the Messiah and experiences the changing power of God’s love. By sharing her story, Carol seeks to encourage and motivate readers to not give up and keep moving forward.
“With this real and honest portrayal, you will see how a young Jewish girl with her trials and challenges grows into a woman who loves the Lord. As you read her engaging story, you will laugh, and you will cry! Through her words, follow along as Carol reflects on her life journey starting in New York, where she experiences unbearable loss; to Florida, where she meets Jesus and is transformed; then accompany Carol on her journey to San Diego, California, where she shares some fun and funny adventures while attending the School of Evangelism. It is here with God’s guidance that she discovers her gifts for ministry for helping women who are struggling with life’s challenges. Carol’s hope is that the words in this book will be a source of comfort, hope, and joy to those who read them.
“As the founder of Changing Point for Abundant Life and A Deep Change ministries, Carol has been able to reach hundreds of women with the message of God’s love and healing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Holesak’s new book is a source of comfort, hope, and encouragement for readers seeking inspiration in their own faith journeys.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus Jesus Jesus: The Life Journey of a Jewish Girl Who Came to Know Jesus the Messiah” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus Jesus Jesus: The Life Journey of a Jewish Girl Who Came to Know Jesus the Messiah,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
