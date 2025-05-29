Michael Garrett’s Newly Released "All of Us Together" is a Heartfelt Call to Unite in Faith, Love, and Trust in God's Plan for a Renewed Sense of Purpose and Community
“All of Us Together” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Garrett is an inspiring and spiritually charged message that seeks to revive the love of God in the hearts of individuals and communities across the nation, encouraging readers to return to faith and embrace the power of love.
Winchester, VA, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “All of Us Together,” a powerful and thought-provoking book that emphasizes the importance of faith, love, and the word of God in overcoming the challenges of modern life, is the creation of published author, Michael Garrett.
Garrett shares, “2 Timothy 3:16–17
“16 All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, 17 that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work.
“2 Peter 1:19–21
“19 And so we have the prophetic word confirmed, which you do well to heed as a light that shines in a dark place, until the day dawns and the morning star rises in your hearts; 20 knowing this first, that no prophecy of Scripture is of any private interpretation, 21 for prophecy never came by the will of man, but holy men of God spoke as they were moved by the Holy Spirit.
“The words I write are modern-day scripture to revive this country to get us back on track with God.
“The idea is Him taking the most average of joes, whom nobody knows, to share in the heart of God.
“This is what we are missing today in the world. It is love. Love is waning as we consume the world more than God’s Word. I am here to share in the love of God that is not able to be contained in a building. I hope that what is read in the words of the pages has the power to open our eyes together, to the intended love God shares with all who simply love Him back and trust His plan over any other. Father really does know best.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Garrett’s new book offers a message of faith, hope, and love to help individuals reconnect with God and one another in a world that desperately needs it.
Consumers can purchase “All of Us Together” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “All of Us Together,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Garrett shares, “2 Timothy 3:16–17
“16 All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, 17 that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work.
“2 Peter 1:19–21
“19 And so we have the prophetic word confirmed, which you do well to heed as a light that shines in a dark place, until the day dawns and the morning star rises in your hearts; 20 knowing this first, that no prophecy of Scripture is of any private interpretation, 21 for prophecy never came by the will of man, but holy men of God spoke as they were moved by the Holy Spirit.
“The words I write are modern-day scripture to revive this country to get us back on track with God.
“The idea is Him taking the most average of joes, whom nobody knows, to share in the heart of God.
“This is what we are missing today in the world. It is love. Love is waning as we consume the world more than God’s Word. I am here to share in the love of God that is not able to be contained in a building. I hope that what is read in the words of the pages has the power to open our eyes together, to the intended love God shares with all who simply love Him back and trust His plan over any other. Father really does know best.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Garrett’s new book offers a message of faith, hope, and love to help individuals reconnect with God and one another in a world that desperately needs it.
Consumers can purchase “All of Us Together” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “All of Us Together,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories