Dr. Lisa and Dr. Martha’s New Book, "My Mindful Moment: At the Beach," is a Charming Tale That Invites Readers to be Mindful and Truly Appreciate Their Surroundings
Firestone, CO, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Dr. Lisa and Dr. Martha, a mother-daughter team who both specialize in psychological wellness and enjoy writing children’s literature together, have completed their most recent book, “My Mindful Moment: At the Beach”: a thought-provoking story that explores the mindful practices one can utilize to take in their surroundings and truly enjoy the world around them.
“Your moment at the beach awaits!” writes Dr. Lisa and Dr. Martha. “Every day offers new opportunities to slow down and take notice of the world around you. We invite you to embrace the moment and practice the art of mindfulness in this brief mindfulness experience. Breathe, relax, and enjoy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Lisa and Dr. Martha’s book highlights how mindfulness can be a powerful tool that spans environments, ages, and individuals in its ability to bring a greater sense of peace to everyday life. With vibrant artwork and calming words, “My Mindful Moment: At the Beach” invites readers to explore how mindfulness can be applied in one’s day moment by moment.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Mindful Moment: At the Beach” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
