Kenneth D. Nelson’s New Book, "Encapsulation of Ungrateful Consequences," is a Gripping Thriller That Explores a Twisted Underworld of Lies and Conspiracies
Rio Rancho, NM, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kenneth D. Nelson, a loving husband and father, has completed his most recent book, “Encapsulation of Ungrateful Consequences”: a compelling novel that centers around a dangerous web of lies as a man named Darius works to find out who could want him gone.
“At nearly three fifteen in the morning, Omar stands on the fifth-floor fire escape, watching the rain be illuminated by the street lamps,” writes Nelson. “He is highly agitated as he now sees two people vanish further into the shadows. Betting on his own life, the two people are Darius and V.
“How is he supposed to explain to Grozden what happened in the stairwell, and why was V, let alone Darius, allowed to leave the building alive? Omar envisioned Grozden collecting a few of his fingers for this mistake. There is so much at stake.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kenneth D. Nelson’s book is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on Darius’s journey to find out the truth, no matter how dangerous it may be. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Encapsulation of Ungrateful Consequences” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leading to a thrilling climax they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Encapsulation of Ungrateful Consequences” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
