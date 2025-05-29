Christopher Larsen’s New Book "Angel Azul," is a Riveting Saga of an Angel’s Effort to Create Paradise on a South Pacific Island
Council Bluffs, IA, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Christopher Larsen, a graduate of the University of Phoenix who has worked in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, has completed his most recent book, “Angel Azul”: a gripping novel that starts with snorkeling in the Red Sea, finding the Moses crossing” writes Larsen.
“They had not noticed the guy from the Saudi Ministry of Antiquities watching them. Rudy was detained and released. Obby hid but slid into a glowing pyramid chamber.
“In the center of the chamber was a two-meter-high orb with a dead girl inside. The girl had an arrow in her chest but was not yet dead.” The angel helped them escape the chamber.
“Azul took them to an uninhabited South Pacific island. Azul used her angel magic to make their new home Paradise found. Then just as things were flowing smoothly, Azul brought two Neanderthals to Paradise. As it turned out, that’s exactly what was needed.”
Published by Fulton Books, Christopher Larsen’s book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Obby and Azul’s journey to maintain their paradise. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Angel Azul” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Angel Azul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“They had not noticed the guy from the Saudi Ministry of Antiquities watching them. Rudy was detained and released. Obby hid but slid into a glowing pyramid chamber.
“In the center of the chamber was a two-meter-high orb with a dead girl inside. The girl had an arrow in her chest but was not yet dead.” The angel helped them escape the chamber.
“Azul took them to an uninhabited South Pacific island. Azul used her angel magic to make their new home Paradise found. Then just as things were flowing smoothly, Azul brought two Neanderthals to Paradise. As it turned out, that’s exactly what was needed.”
Published by Fulton Books, Christopher Larsen’s book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Obby and Azul’s journey to maintain their paradise. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Angel Azul” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Angel Azul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories