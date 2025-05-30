Anna McTernan’s New Book, “Squidgy and Tweet: Squidgy Travels to Ireland,” Follows a Squirrel Who is Sent Away by His Parents and Raised by a Turtle to Protect Him
Milton, MA, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anna McTernan, a loving mother of four who lived in London for twenty years and currently resides near her daughter in the USA, has completed her most recent book, “Squidgy and Tweet: Squidgy Travels to Ireland”: a heartfelt story of a squirrel named Squidgy who is sent away by his parents for his own safety, and learns a valuable lesson about perfection and acceptance.
In “Squidgy and Tweet: Squidgy Travels to Ireland,” readers are introduced to the land of Mamalistic, where all the animals who live there are expected to lead perfect lives. But when a small squirrel is born with certain disabilities that would make him a target for bullying and hate, his parents decide to send him away so that he could be raised without the pressures of their world. Thus, Squidgy is sent to Ireland, where he is reared by a turtle named Tweet and shows him all the love and respect that he deserves.
“This tale speaks to us of the importance of being nonjudgmental of differences in humans or animals and of understanding love and forgiveness in our world,” writes McTernan. “Perfection is unattainable. However, as children, we should always strive for perfection in our studies and in the work we do as we grow older. The story is also about the displacement of families due to war in our world.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anna McTernan’s book is partly inspired by the author’s walks with her dog, Misty, to Lough Allen beside her home, where she pictured two pieces of bog oak as two animals, which later became Squidgy the Squirrel and Tweet the Turtle in her imagination.
With colorful artwork and a heartwarming message, McTernan shares her story in the hope of helping readers learn the importance of being nonjudgmental and embracing one’s differences in life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Squidgy and Tweet: Squidgy Travels to Ireland” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
