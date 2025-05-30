TLB’s New Book, “Harmonology: The Discipline of Integration,” is a Fascinating Blend of the Author’s Memoir with Reflections on Human Development and Comprehension
New York, NY, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author TLB, a retired Nationally Certified School Psychologist, has completed his most recent book, “Harmonology: The Discipline of Integration”: a genre-defying work that merges memoir with a deep dive into the mechanisms of human understanding, perception, and reality itself.
Prior to becoming a psychologist, TLB held positions as an elementary and middle school teacher, dental technician, construction worker, theater lighting designer and stage crew, Students for Appalachia volunteer, steel mill laborer, folk singer, rock and roll band lead singer, amateur songwriter, and poet.
“‘Harmonology: The Discipline of Integration, Part 1: Calico Days’ is a composition that is part memoir and part educational concept development,” writes TLB. “It has a basis in human development, information processing, and comprehension of language and experience. It is an attempt to understand the construction of reality as an assimilation of experiential cognitive frameworks.”
Published by Fulton Books, TLB’s book weaves together both narratives and analytical reflections, inviting readers to not only discover the author’s personal journey but to also reflect on how they engage with the world as well.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Harmonology: The Discipline of Integration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
