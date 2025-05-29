Christina Alessio’s “America, The Jury – Fifth Sequel” Are Public Court Records Against Chemical Inhalation Exposure and the Rule of Law – Title 49 U.s. Code 5124
Bath, OH, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Christina Alessio has completed the last book of her series “America, The Jury – Fifth Sequel”: a fact-based and eye-opening deep dive into the author’s lawsuit, including a “Petition For Rehearing” submitted to the Supreme Court of the United States.
“You are the Reader and can Help make a Difference,” writes Alessio. “Your Health is an Important Factor for Quality of Life. With Great Respect, Contents of this Book provides for You, Public Court Report Records and a Petition For Rehearing from the Supreme Court of the United States: Case No. 23-224, that will Reveal a Special Message. A Respectful Message to Comprehend for a Healthier Experience, in a Particular and Unique Environment.”
Published by Fulton Books, Christina Alessio’s book presents all the facts and court records of the author’s years-long lawsuit against her employer, United Airlines, in which she alleges damaging chemical exposure to airplane travelers. Alessio’s presented case is simply requesting 100% transparency about the chemical exposure to all air travelers; a respectful request for ‘Need to Know, Right to Know’ for health and safety.
“Do you believe products used to clean, sanitize, disinfect, and air-freshen the aircraft cabin should be transparent, no secrets, with complete list of ingredients made available, for a better air-quality environment?” asks the author.
Laying out the full facts of the case leaves the ultimate determination of liability with the reader and will open their eyes to how the airline industry operates and communicates with both their employees and the general air-traveling public.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "America, The Jury – Fifth Sequel" at bookstores everywhere, and also online at Barnes & Noble or Amazon.

