Authors Barbara McGinley and Dario Lemut’s New Book, "Chance's Tips and Tails: A Rescue Dogs' Story," is a Heartfelt Guide Sharing Advice for Adopting a Rescue Dog
Recent release “Chance's Tips and Tails: A Rescue Dogs' Story” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Barbara McGinley and Dario Lemut is an insightful guide to help readers prepare for adopting a rescue dog. Told from the point of view of both rescue dogs and their owners, “Chance’s Tops and Tails” reveals the work and benefits that having a rescue dog can bring about.
Toms River, NJ, May 29, 2025 -- advocate, and Dario Lemut, a dedicated freelance writer passionate about sharing knowledge and inspiring others through his word, have completed their new book, "Chance's Tips and Tails: A Rescue Dogs' Story": a beautiful and enlightening look at the incredible impact to both canine and owner that this relationship can have.
“Meet Chance, a spirited rescue dog with a heart full of love and a story to tell,” writes McGinley and Lemut. “In this heartwarming tale, Chance takes you on an unforgettable journey as a rescue dog, through his life as an emotional support dog, offering a unique perspective on the bond between a pup and their human. With his playful personality and unwavering loyalty, Chance shares the adventures, challenges, and triumphs that have shaped his life alongside his beloved owner, Barbara. Whether you know him as Chance, Wingman Chance, or even Chanceypants, you’ll fall in love with his incredible journey of hope and healing and the unbreakable bond of friendship.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Barbara McGinley and Dario Lemut’s stirring tale is based on McGinley’s own experiences in adopting a rescue dog, sharing her own personal advice in learning to connect with rescue dogs who have experienced trauma and may struggle at first to adapt to a new home. Through sharing their work, McGinley and Lemut hope to connect with anyone thinking about rescuing a dog, encouraging them to take that leap of faith.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Chance's Tips and Tails: A Rescue Dogs' Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
