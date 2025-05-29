Authors Barbara McGinley and Dario Lemut’s New Book, "Chance's Tips and Tails: A Rescue Dogs' Story," is a Heartfelt Guide Sharing Advice for Adopting a Rescue Dog

Recent release “Chance's Tips and Tails: A Rescue Dogs' Story” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Barbara McGinley and Dario Lemut is an insightful guide to help readers prepare for adopting a rescue dog. Told from the point of view of both rescue dogs and their owners, “Chance’s Tops and Tails” reveals the work and benefits that having a rescue dog can bring about.