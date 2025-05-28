AI-Driven Feature to Streamline Cash Application and Improve Receivables Management
As finance leaders continue to look for smarter, faster, and more accurate ways to manage cash flow, Kapittx’s AI-driven platform delivers a breakthrough in eliminating the manual, error-prone processes that have traditionally plagued cash application functions.
Pune, India, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kapittx, a provider of accounts receivable automation solutions, has introduced a new AI-powered capability designed to simplify and accelerate the cash application process for finance teams. The update aims to reduce Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), improve accuracy, and increase operational efficiency across finance departments managing high transaction volumes.
The newly launched feature leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate the labor-intensive task of matching incoming payments with open invoices. Often considered one of the most time-consuming components of the receivables workflow, cash application has traditionally required extensive manual intervention to reconcile fragmented remittance data and diverse payment formats.
“AI is not the future — it’s the present,” said Kumar Karpe, CEO of Kapittx. “With this release, we are addressing longstanding inefficiencies in receivables management and enabling finance teams to operate with greater speed, accuracy, and visibility.”
Key Capabilities of the New AI-Powered Module Include:
Automated Payment Matching: Uses machine learning to intelligently match payments to corresponding invoices — even across varied remittance formats.
Accelerated Reconciliation: Reduces processing time from hours to minutes, while continuously learning from new data inputs.
Real-Time Visibility: Offers finance teams a centralized view of outstanding receivables and unmatched payments through dynamic dashboards.
Error Reduction: Applies natural language processing and rule-based automation to minimize manual entry mistakes.
ERP Compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with ERP systems such as SAP, Oracle NetSuite, Zoho, Tally, and others, enabling faster deployment and user adoption.
Manual cash application remains a challenge for many enterprises due to inconsistencies in payment information and remittance formats. Kapittx’s AI-enhanced solution addresses this challenge by introducing automation and intelligence into a historically manual process.
For more information, visit https://www.kapittx.com/.
Contact
KapittxContact
Priya Thakar
+919561410444
www.kapittx.com
