Loveforce International Closes Out May with Three New Digital Music Singles
On Friday May 30 Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. One by each of three recording artists, by Billy Ray Charles, Ami Cannon, and inRchild.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday May 30 Loveforce International will close out the month by releasing three new Digital Music Singles. The Three New Singles will be by Billy Ray Charles, Ami Cannon, and inRchild. The genres represented in the singles include Country-Pop, Pop-R&B, and danceable Electronic Jazz-Rock.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Fun Party Vacation.” It is a positive, upbeat Pop-R&B song. It features laid back beats and well executed instrumentation with the goal of creating a happy, energetic mood. It sets the tone for summer vacation being released the Friday after Memorial Day just before schools to be let out all over the world.
The new single by Ami Cannon is entitled “Daniel’s Song.” It is about the bond the magical bond between parent and child. It is a blend of Folk, Pop and Country music genres. It features a blend of an acoustic guitar with a violin, single, and duo voices, and poignant lyrics. It attempts to create an ambiance that matches the simple joy of childhood through the eyes of an engaged parent.
“8 Rising” is the titled of the new inRchild Single. It is an upbeat Electronic Rock, Jazz, and Dance Instrumental song. It is evocative of happy feelings but also has an air of pathos to it, almost like its in memory of a person or event that touched a lot of people. It also attempts to create a feeling of some kind of positive change in the air, kind of like a feeling of anticipation.
“All three new Digital Music Singles have one thing in common. They create happiness for our listeners,” said Loveforce International’s CEO Mark Thomas. “Whether it’s the joys of parenthood, an uplifting hopeful instrumental or just the joy of the freedom to party, happiness is a great way to begin any vacation,” he Continued.
Loveforce International’s three new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Fun Party Vacation.” It is a positive, upbeat Pop-R&B song. It features laid back beats and well executed instrumentation with the goal of creating a happy, energetic mood. It sets the tone for summer vacation being released the Friday after Memorial Day just before schools to be let out all over the world.
The new single by Ami Cannon is entitled “Daniel’s Song.” It is about the bond the magical bond between parent and child. It is a blend of Folk, Pop and Country music genres. It features a blend of an acoustic guitar with a violin, single, and duo voices, and poignant lyrics. It attempts to create an ambiance that matches the simple joy of childhood through the eyes of an engaged parent.
“8 Rising” is the titled of the new inRchild Single. It is an upbeat Electronic Rock, Jazz, and Dance Instrumental song. It is evocative of happy feelings but also has an air of pathos to it, almost like its in memory of a person or event that touched a lot of people. It also attempts to create a feeling of some kind of positive change in the air, kind of like a feeling of anticipation.
“All three new Digital Music Singles have one thing in common. They create happiness for our listeners,” said Loveforce International’s CEO Mark Thomas. “Whether it’s the joys of parenthood, an uplifting hopeful instrumental or just the joy of the freedom to party, happiness is a great way to begin any vacation,” he Continued.
Loveforce International’s three new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories