RX Japan's COMNEXT 2025 to Showcase the Future of Communication Across Optical and Wireless Domains
Tokyo, Japan, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This summer, global industries are set to gather in Tokyo for one of Japan’s premier events in communication technology, COMNEXT Next Generation Communication Technology & Solutions Expo, bringing optical and wireless technologies together in one unified space, happening on July 30 to August 1 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.
Formerly known as the Fiber Optics Expo (FOE), the event has grown and rebranded to reflect the industry’s ongoing transformation. And for over 20 years, FOE served as a trusted platform for those working in fibre optics.
Now, as COMNEXT, the event offers an expanded view of the technologies that are shaping next-generation networks, addressing the growing convergence of fibre-based and wireless communication systems. While COMNEXT continues to offer deep insight into optic fibre advancements, it now presents a broader scope — showcasing 5G/6G, private networks, AI, IoT, and network infrastructure — making it one of the most comprehensive events of its kind in the region.
One of the standout features of COMNEXT is its clear, organised layout. The show floor is divided into six specialised “Worlds,” each focusing on a key segment of the industry.
The Optical Communication World (FOE) is at the core of the event, spotlighting advanced fibre optic systems, components, and manufacturing equipment. And the 5G/6G World showcases the newest wireless technologies, featuring base stations, O-RAN solutions, and backhaul innovations driving global connectivity.
The Private 5G World is dedicated to enabling enterprise-grade wireless communication systems tailored for smart factories, campuses, and mission-critical applications. In addition, the Networking Equipment & Wiring Work World focuses on physical infrastructure, including cabling, wiring tools, racks, and measurement solutions.
The Video Transmission World addresses high-capacity, low-latency solutions for media, entertainment, and remote broadcasting. Finally, the AI/IoT World highlights connected devices, edge computing, and AI-powered systems transforming industrial and social infrastructure.
This structure makes it easier for visitors to navigate the show and find solutions tailored to their specific needs, whether they're dealing in telecom, data centres, smart infrastructure, or industrial automation.
While COMNEXT has broadened its scope, optical communication remains central to the exhibition. Attendees will find a wide array of components and systems —including optical amplifiers, OTDRs, connectors, laser chips, and more—critical for building next-generation networks. The continued advancement of fibre optics remains essential in supporting the growing bandwidth and reliability demands of modern infrastructure.
COMNEXT 2025 is set to welcome visitors from over 25 countries, offering valuable opportunities for international networking and business development. Attendees will include engineers, procurement specialists, telecom carriers, system integrators, and tech companies looking for the latest solutions and partnerships.
The event is also supported by an esteemed advisory committee, featuring leaders from top companies such as NTT, KDDI, DOCOMO, SoftBank, Fujitsu, NEC, Nokia, Ericsson, and Furukawa Electric, along with academic and research experts from institutions like The University of Tokyo and NICT. Their involvement ensures that the exhibition stays closely aligned with current industry needs and future directions.
COMNEXT 2025 is the premier event for those shaping the future of communication technology. Exhibitors will gain direct access to a targeted audience of decision-makers and buyers, while visitors can explore new solutions, evaluate market trends, and connect with global innovators.
Whether launching new products, scouting next-gen technologies, or looking to strengthen industry presence, COMNEXT provides a practical and high-value platform.
For detailed event information on how to register or exhibit, visit the official website.
