QNAP Introduces Edge AI Storage Server to Accelerate On-Premises AI Deployment and Digital Transformation
Taipei, Taiwan, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As AI applications rapidly expand across industries, businesses face growing challenges related to performance, data sovereignty, and operational costs. QNAP® Systems, Inc. today announced the launch of its Edge AI Storage Server solution, an all-in-one edge computing platform that integrates data storage, virtualization, GPU acceleration, and system resource management. This solution helps enterprises build robust on-premises AI infrastructures supporting diverse scenarios, such as AI data storage, model inference, smart manufacturing, and video analytics, while mitigating common security risks and licensing costs associated with cloud deployment. The QNAP Edge AI Storage Server enables flexible deployment of virtual machines and containerized applications for private Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI workloads, making it ideal for smart offices, manufacturing, retail, and surveillance environments.
“The spotlight on AI has shifted from just building models to building the right infrastructure,” said CT Cheng, Product Manager at QNAP. “For enterprises adopting LLMs, generative AI, or virtualization, what really matters is having a platform that can handle large datasets, safeguard data security, and deliver reliable performance. Our Edge AI Storage Server is more than just storage. It brings together AI inference, virtualization, and backup capabilities to help businesses deploy AI securely and flexibly at the edge.”
Key Benefits of the QNAP Edge AI Storage Server
- Enhanced security and compliance
Stores and runs AI/LLM models and sensitive data entirely on-premises, avoiding cloud transmission and supporting compliance with industry-specific regulations, ideal for sectors like finance, healthcare, and manufacturing.
- Integrated platform with lower TCO
Combines storage, virtualization, GPU acceleration, and data protection in a single system, simplifying deployment and reducing long-term maintenance costs.
- Precise resource allocation
Supports GPU and PCIe Passthrough, SR-IOV for network optimization, and CPU isolation (will be supported soon) to precisely allocate system resources. This ensures near-native VM performance with low latency and high stability.
- Virtualization and container deployment
Compatible with QNAP’s Virtualization Station and Container Station, enabling rapid adoption of diverse AI environments for model deployment, intelligent application development, or virtual machine server backup.
- Streamlined open-source LLM Deployment
Easily deploy open-source models like LLaMA, DeepSeek, Qwen, and Gemma via Ollama for internal knowledge search, chatbots, or AI tool development, that lowers the barrier to AI adoption.
To learn more about the QNAP Edge AI Storage Server or request an enterprise deployment consultation, please visit https://www.qnap.com/go/solution/edge-ai-storage-sever.
