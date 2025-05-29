Gulf University Organizes the “Innovation and Sustainable Tech Solutions Competition” in Support of Bahrain Vision 2030
Manama, Bahrain, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Al Zayani: “We are creating an educational environment that empowers students to turn their ideas into reallity, sustainable solutions that serve society.”
Reaffirming its commitment to nurturing innovation and supporting sustainability goals within Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, Gulf University organized the “Innovation and Sustainable Technology Solutions Competition” at its campus in Sanad. The event brought together a distinguished group of professionals, academics, and enthusiasts from various sectors. Participants included students from local public and private universities, as well as secondary school students from private institutions. The event witnessed high-level attendance from prominent figures in both the public and private sectors.
The competition aligns with Gulf University’s strategic approach to bridging the gap between education and development needs, while encouraging students to propose creative and practical solutions to environmental, societal, and economic challenges. It also reinforces the university’s position as a pioneering institution in promoting sustainable innovation and technology.
Professor Mona bint Rashid Al Zayani, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and Board of Directors at Gulf University, emphasized that the competition embodies the university’s vision of fostering a learning environment that nurtures creativity and stimulates research and innovation among students. In her opening remarks, she stated:
“We believe the future of education must be connected to real-world needs and responsive to societal aspirations. What we are witnessing today is proof that our students are capable of making a difference—when given the right opportunities.”
Professor Al Zayani also highlighted the university’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, referencing the recent launch of the university’s inaugural “Sustainability Week” during the first semester, which served as both a scientific and awareness-raising platform to promote environmental and developmental consciousness.
Meanwhile, Professor Mohaned Al-Firas, President of Gulf University, expressed his pride in the quality of the participating projects, stressing the university’s continued efforts to empower students to apply their knowledge in ways that benefit society and keep pace with technological advancement. He stated, “This competition is not just a student event — it reflects a comprehensive university culture grounded in critical thinking, teamwork, and a deep commitment to the principles of sustainable development.”
Among the distinguished attendees were Mr. Mohanned Al-Ani, Vice Chairman of the Board and member of the Board of Trustees, along with representatives from several key government bodies and institutions, including: the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Ministry of Youth Affairs, Supreme Council for Environment, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Public Works, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Benefit Bahrain, and the Nasser Vocational Training Centre, as well as various scientific associations and research centers.
The program featured an opening address by the Dean of the College of Engineering, followed by keynote lectures delivered by Professor Isa Qambar, an expert in renewable energy systems and reliability, and Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mannai, a specialist in innovation and intellectual property.
A jury panel — comprising Dr. Maryanna Taquiqui, Engineer Yousef Mohammed, and Engineer Abdullah Mohsen Ahmed — evaluated the diverse projects, which ranged from smart energy solutions and environmental initiatives to tech-based ideas aimed at community service.
The event concluded with an awards ceremony honoring the winners and participants, amid widespread praise for the creativity and excellence displayed by the students. The event once again highlighted Gulf University’s vital role in shaping a conscious, innovative, and socially responsible generation.
