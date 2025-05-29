Gulf University’s Chairperson Congratulates HM the King on the Successful Launch of “Al Munther” Satellite
Manama, Bahrain, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and Board of Directors of Gulf University, Professor Mona Rashid Al-Zayani, has extended heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, on the historic launch of the “Al Munther” satellite. This remarkable achievement underscores Bahrain’s significant strides in scientific and technological advancement under His Majesty’s visionary leadership.
In her statement, Professor Al-Zayani expressed immense pride in this national milestone, emphasizing its role in strengthening Bahrain’s presence in the space sector. She highlighted that the successful launch of “Al Munther” reflects His Majesty’s forward-thinking approach to investing in science and technology, further elevating the Kingdom’s status regionally and internationally.
Professor Al-Zayani also extended her sincere congratulations to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and to His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Secretary General of the Supreme Defense Council, and Chairman of the Board of the National Space Science Agency. She praised the National Space Science Agency’s vital contributions to scientific advancement, innovation, and the development of Bahraini expertise in space sciences.
Reaffirming Gulf University’s dedication to advancing scientific research and innovation, Professor Al-Zayani emphasized the institution’s role in nurturing a new generation of Bahraini youth capable of pioneering future breakthroughs. She reiterated the university’s commitment to contributing to sustainable development in alignment with His Majesty’s vision for progress and excellence.
In her statement, Professor Al-Zayani expressed immense pride in this national milestone, emphasizing its role in strengthening Bahrain’s presence in the space sector. She highlighted that the successful launch of “Al Munther” reflects His Majesty’s forward-thinking approach to investing in science and technology, further elevating the Kingdom’s status regionally and internationally.
Professor Al-Zayani also extended her sincere congratulations to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and to His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Secretary General of the Supreme Defense Council, and Chairman of the Board of the National Space Science Agency. She praised the National Space Science Agency’s vital contributions to scientific advancement, innovation, and the development of Bahraini expertise in space sciences.
Reaffirming Gulf University’s dedication to advancing scientific research and innovation, Professor Al-Zayani emphasized the institution’s role in nurturing a new generation of Bahraini youth capable of pioneering future breakthroughs. She reiterated the university’s commitment to contributing to sustainable development in alignment with His Majesty’s vision for progress and excellence.
Contact
Gulf UniversityContact
Dr Tanvir Mahmoud Hussein
+973 35108656
dr.tanvir@gulfuniversity.edu.bh
Dr Tanvir Mahmoud Hussein
+973 35108656
dr.tanvir@gulfuniversity.edu.bh
Categories