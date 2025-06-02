Airhub Launches Next-Gen eSIM Platform for Travelers Worldwide
Airhub has launched a new eSIM platform that makes it easier and more affordable for travelers to stay connected in over 190 countries. With flexible data plans, a simple family option, instant activation, and 24/7 support, it’s built for modern travel. More features like rewards and budget plans are also on the way.
San Francisco, CA, June 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Global connectivity in 190+ countries with unlimited data, family plan options, and seamless top-ups.
Airhub is a company that helps people use mobile data while they travel. Now it’s offering more eSIM options that are easier to use and don’t cost as much. It’s a good choice for tourists, remote workers, and anyone who travels often. With summer travel picking up, more people are noticing it for features like unlimited data plans, country-based options, and a simple family plan that helps groups save money. It works in over 200 countries, and setup just takes a few minutes online. There’s also 24/7 support if you need help while you’re abroad.
Simplifying Global Connectivity With Smarter Plans
Among Airhub’s standout features is its Family Plan, designed for multiple users traveling together. When two or more eSIMs (each $20 or more) are purchased simultaneously, a 5% discount is automatically applied — no coupon codes or extra steps required. This feature supports small groups or families seeking streamlined and economical connectivity options.
Airhub lets people buy eSIM plans for the exact country they’re visiting, so they don’t have to pay for places they’re not going. Instead of using one big roaming plan that covers too many countries, you can just pick something like a Japan plan or a France plan and only pay for what you need. It’s more straightforward and saves money.
Premium Unlimited Plans in 25 Countries
Airhub’s Premium Unlimited Plans include 5G data, voice calling, and text messaging with no throttling or surprise charges. For example, the U.S. Premium Plan uses the T-Mobile network and includes:
- Unlimited data
- 10GB of mobile hotspot
- Unlimited local and international calls & texts to over 200 destinations
These plans are available in 7, 15, or 30-day durations and offered in approximately 25 countries, giving travelers flexibility and high-speed connectivity abroad.
Recharge and Top-Up Made Simple
Through the Airhub app, active eSIMs can be topped up instantly, eliminating the need to reinstall or swap SIM cards. Seasonal discounts and promotional offers are available via the Airhub website and social media channels, helping travelers manage costs more effectively.
Coming Soon: Value Plans, Loyalty Rewards, and More
To further enhance the user experience, Airhub plans to roll out additional features later this year:
- Value Plans – Flexible, budget-friendly data bundles ideal for short-term use or light data needs.
- HubCoin Rewards Program – A loyalty system where customers can earn points from eSIM purchases and redeem them for future discounts.
- Phone Line Functionality – A feature under development that will provide users with a travel-friendly phone number for calls and texts.
- AI-Powered Trip Planner – Currently in development, this tool will assist travelers in optimizing connectivity based on their trip itinerary.
A Platform Designed for Modern Travelers
Airhub’s approach prioritizes customization and transparency over generic roaming packages. By offering prepaid plans with no contracts and easy QR code activation, the platform simplifies international connectivity.
"We know how frustrating it is for travelers to lose a physical SIM card or come home to a huge roaming bill," said Vanessa Morris, Head of Strategy & Growth. "Our goal is to free people from those hassles. With Airhub’s new plans – from truly unlimited data packages to our easy Family Plan discount – staying connected abroad feels as simple and affordable as it does at home. We’re dedicated to transparent pricing and friendly technology, so travelers can focus on enjoying their trip instead of worrying about cell service."
About Airhub
Airhub is a global travel connectivity platform specializing in eSIM-based data and calling solutions. Built to eliminate the pain points of physical SIM cards and roaming fees, Airhub delivers transparent, contract-free plans for over 200 countries. Customers can choose from a wide range of prepaid eSIM package — activated with just a QR code — tailored to meet the needs of tourists, digital nomads, and global professionals. Learn more at www.airhubapp.com.
