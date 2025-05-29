C.M. James Drops “3 Shots,” a Whiskey-Fueled Country-Soul Anthem Under C.M. Jaye Music
C.M. James, author and founder of C.M. Jaye Music, releases his debut single “3 Shots (The Drink-A-Long Song).” The country-soul anthem honors, with a toast, to life, a good time, and to the summer.
Nashville, TN, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- C.M. James — author, publisher, entrepreneur, and now recording artist, officially enters the music world with the release of his debut single, “3 Shots (The Drink-A-Long Song),” under C.M. Jaye Music, a Nashville based label.
Known for founding C.M. James Writes publishing and the Alpha Blood- The Battle for Sanguis book series, James (real name Carlos McNeely) launched C.M. Jaye Music to honor the legacy of his late sister, country-soul artist Larysa Jaye, who passed away in December 2024.
The label’s first release was Larysa’s posthumous track, “No Other Face (Like Mine).” Now, with “3 Shots,” C.M. James becomes the label’s first live artist and sets the tone for what’s to come with new artist, music for those who don’t fit the mold. A celebration of life, good times, and remembrance.
“I don’t claim to be a country singer, or even a singer at all,” James admits. “But I’m a fan of the genre, especially the stories behind the music. I was raised in Kansas and spent my adult life in Tennessee, you really can’t get much more country than that.”
3 Shots was released on Memorial Day 2025 as a toast to moving forward, turning grief into grit, and making music with meaning.
You can listen to the single "3 Shots (Drink-A-long Song)" and learn more.
C.M. James
C.M. Jaye Music LLC
CMJayeMusic.com
contact@cmjayemusic.com
