3DiVi Releases BAF 1.11.0 — Advanced Face Biometric Anti-Fraud Stack for Remote Identification in Online Banking and Fintech
3DiVi, a leader in biometric anti-fraud technologies, today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF version 1.11.0, a major update designed to help businesses prevent authentication failures and fraud while improving user trust. This latest version introduces expanded metadata for face authentication attempts, a face crop preview feature, and a new web component log collection service — all aimed at giving enterprises better visibility and faster incident resolution.
Covina, CA, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Why do face authentication systems fail, and how can businesses identify issues before losing customers or letting fraudsters slip through?
3DiVi BAF 1.11.0 answers this challenge by providing comprehensive tools to monitor, analyze, and debug critical authentication points in real time.
Key Features and Improvements:
1. Expanded Metadata for Face Authentication Attempts
Each authentication event now captures detailed system-level data — including device specifications (such as battery status), camera settings, network information, geolocation, and environment parameters. This data assists in spotting bot activity, detecting spoofing attempts, and identifying discrepancies between expected and actual device conditions.
2. Reference ID for Applicants
Assign custom identifiers directly in applicant reports, accelerating search and filtering in large user databases.
3. Face Crop Preview on Attempt Page
Enables quick visual validation of face capture quality, allowing teams to verify recognition accuracy at a glance and build confidence in authentication outcomes.
4. Web Component Log Collection Service
Automated log gathering from web components accelerates technical support and troubleshooting, reducing downtime and improving user experience.
5. Updated NPM Packages
Upgrades across detection and recognition modules improve overall system performance and face matching precision.
3DiVi BAF provides secure biometric authentication for digital onboarding, access control, and zero-friction KYC workflows across banking, fintech, and related industries.
For more information: https://3divi.ai/products/software/biometric-anti-fraud-kyc
About 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Inc., founded in 2011, is one of the leading international developers of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies for computer vision. The company's computer vision algorithms cover face recognition, body and skeletal tracking, spatial understanding and object recognition.
Contact
David Mitchell
+7 (351) 211-5099
3divi.ai
