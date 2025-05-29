3DiVi Releases BAF 1.11.0 — Advanced Face Biometric Anti-Fraud Stack for Remote Identification in Online Banking and Fintech

3DiVi, a leader in biometric anti-fraud technologies, today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF version 1.11.0, a major update designed to help businesses prevent authentication failures and fraud while improving user trust. This latest version introduces expanded metadata for face authentication attempts, a face crop preview feature, and a new web component log collection service — all aimed at giving enterprises better visibility and faster incident resolution.