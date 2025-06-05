Author Marie Elias’s New Book, "Memoir of a Madam," is a Compelling Tale That Chronicles One Woman’s Journey Towards Healing After Enduring Countless Trials
Recent release “Memoir of a Madam” from Page Publishing author Marie Elias is an emotionally raw and candid tale that follows Marie, a woman who learns to survive after years of abuse, addiction, and self-destruction. Through Marie’s eyes, readers will witness a powerful and inspiring transformation of silence and suffering to strength and light.
New York, NY, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marie Elias has completed her new book, “Memoir of a Madam”: a gripping and eye-opening novel that follows the story of Marie, a young girl who grows up in a life of abuse and follows down a path of self-destruction, leading to a powerful transformation that will change her life forever.
“This is a story of a young girl who endured every form of abuse while living with a mother who was blind to her daughters’ suffering while enduring her own,” writes Marie. “Marie had emotional wounds that she learned how to medicate and numb with drugs, alcohol, and men. This was all taught to her during her training years.
“Not knowing any other way to live, she drove herself to a rock bottom of death—spiritually, mentally, and physically. Marie had no other option but to reach out a hand and beg for help. This had never been a way of life for her; asking for help was a weakness.
“There looked like there could be no hope, a word that she could not describe but had only heard. Darkness was all Marie had ever seen. The light was foreign, a concept she could not believe because she had never experienced such a thought or feeling. This was not a life she could find. After everything she had done and/or experienced, there was no way there was a God or one that could even understand or accept her. How could he? She could not even accept herself.
“With nowhere to turn after getting off her deathbed, she met some women that showed their darkness, shared their stories and how they themselves turn their life around. Marie’s story is painful and, in some areas, hard to read. She has shared her darkness, she has shared her process, she is sharing her story and the pain it took for her to get here, recovering and healing.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marie Elias’s enthralling tale is a powerful tale of strength and recovery, offering inspiration to those who find themselves in a similar position to Marie that there is always a chance at a brighter future. Deeply personal and enlightening, “Memoir of a Madam” is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, as well as the promise of rebirth and redemption for those willing to seek it.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Memoir of a Madam” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
