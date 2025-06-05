Author Marie Elias’s New Book, "Memoir of a Madam," is a Compelling Tale That Chronicles One Woman’s Journey Towards Healing After Enduring Countless Trials

Recent release “Memoir of a Madam” from Page Publishing author Marie Elias is an emotionally raw and candid tale that follows Marie, a woman who learns to survive after years of abuse, addiction, and self-destruction. Through Marie’s eyes, readers will witness a powerful and inspiring transformation of silence and suffering to strength and light.