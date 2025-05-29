"Hilo Dome," by Jack Bartley, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Hilo Dome by Jack Bartley. This book is published by Histria YA, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for teens and young adults.
For Fans of The Hunger Games and Divergent
Two hundred years in the future, the isolated domed city of Hilo, Hawaii is one of the few cities to have survived the Great War, a global nuclear holocaust. Nathan Ohana, a teenager living in Hilo, is having trouble fitting in at his school. He doesn’t look like anyone else, and he is unable to speak. He does, however, possess a special sensory capability similar to ESP. A blessing and a curse, this ability enables him to discover a disturbing and possibly dangerous plan by the government of Hilo, one that would threaten the existence of the Ferals, the people who survived the radiation and are living outside the dome.
When it becomes evident to others that Nathan knows something he should not, he is pursued by the Hilo police and is accidentally swept away by the Wailuku River into an alien and frightening existence outside the dome. Kayli Pahinui, a Feral, rescues Nathan and brings him home with her to the village of Honoli'i. Puzzled by what he sees at first, Nathan comes to find he belongs in this very different world. However, a peaceful existence in a beautiful village is not to be. A new threat arises from the leeward side of the island that could mean the downfall of both Hilo and Honoli'i. Nathan, Kayli, and Kayli' s father, Sam, face incredible dangers and challenges as they try to warn the citizens of Hilo and unite with the people who shunned them so many years ago before the war. By working together, it just may be possible to overcome this new and deadly threat.
Jack Bartley lived on Oahu for almost five years while serving as an officer in the U.S. Navy in the 1970s. He returned to the East Coast to earn his Ph.D. in ecology and was an associate professor at the University of Delaware. For fifteen years, Jack brought UD students to Hawaii for the month of January to study reef systems, volcanic origins, evolution, and Polynesian culture. He is now retired and devotes his time to writing and music. Jack is a docent at the James Farm Ecological Preserve near his home in Ocean View, Delaware.
Readers' Favorite says, “Jack Bartley's Hilo Dome delivers a fantastic mix of what I can only think to call a dystopia in paradise, with two versions of post-apocalyptic society existing independently in the stunning landscape of Hawai'i. Bartley’s storytelling ensures that the suspense never wanes, leaving readers eager to see what will happen next. The story ends on a satisfying note, but there is promise for expansion, and I look forward to seeing if there is one.”
Hilo Dome, by Jack Bartley, 177 pp, ISBN 978-1-59211-534-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in Hardcover and eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
