"Taranta: A Boston Chef’s Journey to Sustainability," by Jose Duarte & Alison Arnett Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Taranta: A Boston Chef’s Journey to Susteinability by Jose Duarte & Alison Arnett. This cookbook is published by Histria Perspectives an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of non-fiction in a variety of fields.
Taranta is a cookbook that expands the reader’s world. Chef Jose Duarte, a native of Peru, restaurant owner, innovator in restaurant environmental practices, and a champion of human rights for workers in restaurants and in food production, believes that the connections one makes through food and cooking can change the world for the better.
The home cook will find easy-to-follow recipes for Peruvian specialties such as Pollo Brasa, Lobster Causa and Classic Pisco Sour and learn why these foods are so beloved in the chef’s homeland. Sustainability is paramount in chapters about paiche, the ancient river fish being revived in Peru, and the benefits of quinoa. Ways to promote health permeate recipes and lore about beans, Peruvian elixirs and the ancient customs of Southern Italian families who forage for wild greens. Modern twists use slightly tangy Peruvian fruit lucuma to give tiramisu a South American beat and combine Peruvian ingredients with Italian techniques for deliciously new fare. Super-fast methods to make ceviche guide home cooks to rival restaurant fare while illuminating its history.
The wisdom of the ancient’s wafts into hearty soups from the Andes region where Chef Duarte enables indigenous Peruvians to work while preserving their heritage. Page after page, stunning photograph after photograph, and recipe after recipe, the reader will be entranced by Taranta as a cookbook, a guide, and a portal into a new way of thinking about food. This cookbook will be one of the few, if not the only, to explore both Peruvian foods and its affinity to Southern Italian home dishes and techniques.
Alison Arnett is a journalist and food critic. She was the assistant managing editor for Boston Sunday Globe, supervising Sunday feature sections and magazines.
Jose Duarte is a chef, a restaurateur, a teacher, an advocate of Peru and its many delicious foods and fascinating culture. But he is also a visionary about what food, health and the environment mean for our future and those of our children. As well as owning the former Taranta, a very popular restaurant in Boston’s North End that combined Peruvian ingredients with Italian techniques but closed in 2020, he owns Tambo 22, a nuevo cuisine Peruvian restaurant in Chelsea, MA.
Taranta: A Boston Chef’s Journey to Susteinability by Jose Duarte & Alison Arnett 185 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-497-9, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook, and hardcover. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
