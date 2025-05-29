Ulterground Records Releases "We Were Here," a New Single by Stefan Kristinkov
Ulterground Records and Stefan Kristinkov return with “Untold Stories: We Were Here,” the next chapter in the evolving “Untold Stories” musical series.
Brooklyn, NY, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This fresh installment in the “Untold Stories” series, inspired by an award winning animated short film, is a musical diptych reflecting on the fleeting pageantry of humanity — and the quiet triumph of nature. This two-track release is both a sonic meditation and a wry commentary on our place in Earth’s grand narrative — where humanity’s rise and fall is just one note in a much older, deeper symphony.
The first piece draws from the timeless grace of the classical tradition, weaving a lush, tranquil but commanding soundscape that celebrates nature’s quiet resilience. Here, long after the last traces of human ambition have faded, plant life thrives in golden stillness. The music evokes wind through tall grasses, the strength of roots, and the unhurried rhythm of time — an Earth reclaimed, not ruined.
Then, with a brash leap forward, the second track plunges listeners into the swaggering pulse of swing jazz. It’s the sound of mid-century cities lit by neon and cigarette smoke, full of confidence, noise, and oblivious flair. Beneath its toe-tapping energy lies a subtle tension: what happens when the show ends?
Together, these two contrasting pieces form a layered, elegant reflection on impermanence, irony, and perspective. Untold Stories: We Were Here doesn’t lecture— it invites. Through beauty and wit, it asks: What outlasts us? What stories remain, long after we’re gone?
Untold Stories: We Were Here is available on all major streaming and download platforms starting May 28, 2025.
https://album.link/wewerehere
Stefan Kristinkov is an eclectic composer, known primarily for his work in independent films, and a clarinetist with an extensive performing background, currently based in the New York City.
His music is characterized by its inventiveness in combining diverse, often unexpected musical elements, blurring the boundaries of styles and genres.
Regardless of being an accomplished musician, music producer and an ambitious composer with years of professional experience, Stefan retains a profound curiosity allowing him to consistently explore new ideas and pursue unique creative solutions.
https://www.stefankristinkov.com
