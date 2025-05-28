Beth A. Barnes Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Fishers, IN, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Beth A. Barnes of Fishers, Indiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the legal field. Barnes will be included in the Spring 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Beth A. Barnes
Beth A. Barnes is an attorney with Cross Glazier Reed Burroughs P.C., representing clients across all aspects of family law. She is a registered family law mediator and a registered Guardian Ad Litem.
Widely recognized for her hard work, Barnes was named a "Rising Star" by Indianapolis Monthly Super Lawyers magazine for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and a “Super Lawyer” by Indianapolis Monthly Super Lawyers magazine for 2025.
Beth earned her Juris Doctorate from Indiana University School of Law-Indianapolis in 2009. She is a mother of three and enjoys cooking, baking, and traveling in her free time.
For further information visit Carmel Family Law Attorney | Cross Glazier Reed Burroughs, PC.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
