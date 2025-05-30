NIX Showcases Practical AI Solutions at poweredUP Tampa Bay 2025
At poweredUP Tampa Bay 2025, the flagship event hosted by Tampa Bay Tech, the spotlight was firmly on actionable innovation — with artificial intelligence and automation leading the charge. The event welcomed over 1,000 tech leaders and business decision-makers, all eager to explore what’s truly working in today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape.
During the session “Real-World Implementation of AI Agents,” Shane Effertz, Director of Client Solutions at NIX, presented proven strategies for applying AI in business. His talk focused on turning AI from concept into capability — showcasing use cases like workflow automation and customer service optimization that drive tangible results.
The session attracted a highly engaged audience of 50–60 attendees. While there was no formal Q&A, many stayed after the session to dive deeper into how AI can be applied to their unique business challenges — conversations rooted not in speculation, but in execution.
AI Adoption Gains Momentum Among Tampa Bay Businesses
The event drew a diverse mix of small and mid-sized companies seeking to accelerate digital transformation, streamline operations, and understand where AI fits in their broader strategies. For many of these organizations, NIX’s experience in full-cycle software development — spanning cloud architecture, cybersecurity, DevOps, mobile, and AI integrations — resonated as a grounded, scalable approach to innovation.
A Collaborative, Forward-Thinking Atmosphere
One of the event’s standout qualities was its dynamic and open environment. NIX stood out not just for its technical depth, but for its emphasis on partnership — engaging in conversations throughout the day that reflected a strong appetite for real, results-driven collaboration.
As AI interest moves from theory to application, NIX’s presence at poweredUP made clear that the company is positioned to support businesses ready to take the next step. With a track record of building practical, growth-oriented solutions, NIX continues to help organizations turn emerging technologies into competitive advantages.
For those who couldn’t attend poweredUP or want to explore further, NIX remains open to continuing the dialogue — helping companies across industries bring their technology goals to life.
