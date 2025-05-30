xSuite North America Showcasing Future-Driven SAP Finance and AI Solutions for Digital Transformation Leaders at Its User Conference 2025 in Boston
xSuite North America is pleased to announce its annual User Conference, taking place on June 17–18, 2025, at the Battery Wharf Hotel in Boston. Tailored for finance and IT decision-makers, this one-and-a-half-day event will spotlight next-generation technologies shaping the future of finance, including artificial intelligence (AI), e-invoicing, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) solutions, intelligent archiving, and customer success enablement.
Boston, MA, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Attendees can look forward to expert-led sessions, hands-on insights, and real-world use cases illustrating how xSuite empowers organizations to transform finance operations with intelligent automation and SAP-integrated workflows.
Exploring Innovation: AI, Cloud, and Digital Finance Solutions
As cloud computing and AI continue to redefine the finance function, xSuite will use this platform to unveil product innovations and outline its strategic roadmap. The conference will feature insights into emerging technology trends and customer-centric enhancements across its solution portfolio.
A highlight of the event will be two customer presentations by Altenloh and Century Aluminum, detailing their journey with xSuite for automated invoice processing. The case study will walk attendees through project initiation, key challenges, implemented solutions, and the tangible results achieved.
Conference Highlights – Day One: Strategy, Solutions, and Insights
1. AI-Driven Invoice Processing in SAP
This session will spotlight xSuite’s AI Solutions including Prediction Server, an AI-powered tool that analyzes invoice data to automate decisions across postings and workflows. Leveraging machine learning, it generates smart suggestions for account assignments, cost centers, approval routing, company codes, and more.
2. E-Invoicing Roadmap and Strategy
Attendees will gain a comprehensive view of xSuite’s strategic roadmap for e-invoicing, with a focus on upcoming features, performance enhancements, and initiatives designed to optimize digital finance operations.
3. End-to-End P2P Solutions for SAP and SAP BTP
xSuite will present a holistic approach to purchase-to-pay processes, order management, a supplier portal, and archiving—demonstrating seamless integration with SAP S/4HANA and SAP BTP environments.
Networking and Collaboration Opportunities
The first day will close with dedicated networking sessions, allowing attendees to connect with peers, exchange ideas, and explore xSuite’s role as a strategic partner in digital transformation initiatives.
Day Two: Hands-On Training for xSuite Administrators
The second day of the conference will feature technical training sessions tailored for on-site administrators of xSuite solutions. These workshops will equip participants with the practical knowledge needed to manage and optimize their xSuite environments effectively.
Contact
xSuite Group GmbH, GermanyContact
Barbara Wirtz
+49 (0)4102/88 38 36
www.xsuite.com
Barbara Wirtz
+49 (0)4102/88 38 36
www.xsuite.com
