xSuite North America Showcasing Future-Driven SAP Finance and AI Solutions for Digital Transformation Leaders at Its User Conference 2025 in Boston

xSuite North America is pleased to announce its annual User Conference, taking place on June 17–18, 2025, at the Battery Wharf Hotel in Boston. Tailored for finance and IT decision-makers, this one-and-a-half-day event will spotlight next-generation technologies shaping the future of finance, including artificial intelligence (AI), e-invoicing, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) solutions, intelligent archiving, and customer success enablement.