Author Brannen Andrews’s New Book, "Hope," Follows a Young Mother and Her Son Who Must Find a Way to Survive After Discovering the Truth Behind the Government’s Actions
Recent release “Hope” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Brannen Andrews is a compelling novel set in the distant future in which the American government uses its citizens as a means of destruction to protect its political interests. After a young mother discovers the truth, she and her son must find a way to survive their dystopian world.
Valdosta, GA, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brannen Andrews, a native of Valdosta, Georgia, who has always had a vivid imagination, has completed his new book, “Hope”: a stirring and riveting dystopian novel that follows a mother and her son who find out the shocking truth about the government’s control of its citizens, forcing them to search for a way to survive.
“This story takes place over a hundred years in the future,” writes Andrews. “The United States government is using their citizens as weapons of mass destruction to protect their country from others. Some of the citizens are oblivious to the government’s doing, but some are waking up to the truth. This story follows Jess as she and her son find out the truth of the government and the horrors that come with it. This story is called ‘Hope’ because every character has a hope for something. Will Jess find the hope she’s looking for, or will she fail?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Brannen Andrews’s enthralling novel will captivate readers with each turn of the page as they follow along on Jess’s journey to find a way forward in a world where everything seems stacked against her very existence. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Hope” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the climactic end.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Hope" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
