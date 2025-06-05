Author Brannen Andrews’s New Book, "Hope," Follows a Young Mother and Her Son Who Must Find a Way to Survive After Discovering the Truth Behind the Government’s Actions

Recent release “Hope” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Brannen Andrews is a compelling novel set in the distant future in which the American government uses its citizens as a means of destruction to protect its political interests. After a young mother discovers the truth, she and her son must find a way to survive their dystopian world.