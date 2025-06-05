Author Bea Gallucci’s New Book, "Sinful Treats from Paradise," is an Engaging Collection of Recipes Inspired by the Author’s Italian Background and Upbringing

Recent release “Sinful Treats from Paradise” from Page Publishing author Bea Gallucci is a series of delectable recipes that blends together the author’s rich Italian roots with her vibrant Argentine upbringing and the golden warmth of her California lifestyle to create a celebration of food, family, and love.