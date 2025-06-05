Author Bea Gallucci’s New Book, "Sinful Treats from Paradise," is an Engaging Collection of Recipes Inspired by the Author’s Italian Background and Upbringing
Recent release “Sinful Treats from Paradise” from Page Publishing author Bea Gallucci is a series of delectable recipes that blends together the author’s rich Italian roots with her vibrant Argentine upbringing and the golden warmth of her California lifestyle to create a celebration of food, family, and love.
Lake Balboa, CA, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bea Gallucci, who has a background in the medical field and enjoys photography, nature, food, traveling, and ancient history, has completed her new book, “Sinful Treats from Paradise”: a captivating collection of delicious and appetizing recipes inspired by the author’s Italian roots that will please a variety of palates.
“This book highlights my Italian lineage and my upbringings in Argentina, where food has always been a big part of my cultural heritage,” writes Gallucci. “My cooking captures old recipes and how people celebrated their food, their traditions, where today I get to add my sensual experience, and a twist to each single dish I make here in sunny California.
“Would you want to feel good when cooking as well as setting up the mood for love?
“Think of the eyes, the gateway to your body, soul, and spirit as is food is to love. Let that goddess in you do the magic, and use all your feminine charms in the kitchen to seduce and bring passion and romance to your life. Discover your inner goddess.
“Bear in mind, the most powerful aphrodisiac has and will always be love.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bea Gallucci’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s lifelong love of cooking, bringing to life the colors, textures, aromas, tastes, and good Italian music from her childhood into the kitchens of her readers. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Sinful Treats from Paradise” is not only a cookbook but an invitation to embrace the act of joy and self-expression that cooking can be.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Sinful Treats from Paradise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This book highlights my Italian lineage and my upbringings in Argentina, where food has always been a big part of my cultural heritage,” writes Gallucci. “My cooking captures old recipes and how people celebrated their food, their traditions, where today I get to add my sensual experience, and a twist to each single dish I make here in sunny California.
“Would you want to feel good when cooking as well as setting up the mood for love?
“Think of the eyes, the gateway to your body, soul, and spirit as is food is to love. Let that goddess in you do the magic, and use all your feminine charms in the kitchen to seduce and bring passion and romance to your life. Discover your inner goddess.
“Bear in mind, the most powerful aphrodisiac has and will always be love.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bea Gallucci’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s lifelong love of cooking, bringing to life the colors, textures, aromas, tastes, and good Italian music from her childhood into the kitchens of her readers. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Sinful Treats from Paradise” is not only a cookbook but an invitation to embrace the act of joy and self-expression that cooking can be.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Sinful Treats from Paradise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories