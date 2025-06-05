Author Ed Marion’s New Book, "A Rocket Scientist Looks at Politics," Explores How a Technical Approach Could be Used to Improve the Function of the Federal Government
Recent release “A Rocket Scientist Looks at Politics” from Page Publishing author Ed Marion is a thought-provoking read that offers an insightful look at how technical analysis and management tools that are used in the scientific fields every day can be used to help the federal government run more efficiently.
Port Orange, FL, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ed Marion, who spent the first fourteen years of his career working in the aero-space industry, later working at Bell Laboratories, writing project modeling software and creating the project management software that AT&T used for ten years to manage all their military development projects, has completed his new book, “A Rocket Scientist Looks at Politics”: a unique look at how technical analysis can be applied to the federal government in order to help it run more efficiently for its people.
“How does the process of United States federal governance work, or more importantly, how does it fail? And can some basic concepts of science and engineering offer any useful ideas for improvements?” asks Marion.
“The answer, it turns out, is yes, and here are some 19 specific ideas and suggestions where technical analysis and management tools might help our federal government be a little more functional.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ed Marion’s engaging series will help readers gain a better understanding of the current issues plaguing the American federal government, while offering possible solutions to these problems that are making a mess of the system. Through sharing his ideas, Marion hopes to spark change in order to make the federal government work for the people.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “A Rocket Scientist Looks at Politics” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
