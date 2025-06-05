Author Ed Marion’s New Book, "A Rocket Scientist Looks at Politics," Explores How a Technical Approach Could be Used to Improve the Function of the Federal Government

Recent release “A Rocket Scientist Looks at Politics” from Page Publishing author Ed Marion is a thought-provoking read that offers an insightful look at how technical analysis and management tools that are used in the scientific fields every day can be used to help the federal government run more efficiently.