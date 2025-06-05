Author Stephanie Lathrop’s New Book, "When You See," is an Illuminating Text That Delves Into What the Bible Says When It Comes to the End of Days
Recent release “When You See” from Covenant Books author Stephanie Lathrop helps readers understand there is much in the Bible that discusses those end-time events and what humanity will go through as well as what they will witness.
Elko, NV, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Lathrop has completed her new book, “When You See”: a scripture-based work that shares the author’s knowledge and understanding of how the Bible discusses the rapture and the end of days.
Author Stephanie Lathrop is a Christian first and foremost. She grew up in small-town America, came into the love and knowledge of God as a child, and fought to understand the teachings she had been given multiple times. She served in the United States Army and obtained a criminal justice degree in addition to a degree as a registered nurse. She raised two strong, independent women who also love the Lord and have heard her talk throughout their lives about what she has written in this book. It took many years of study to understand the answers she has revealed to readers in this book.
Lathrop writes, “When I think back to my childhood, it just seems to be so very long ago. However, long ago it really was not. I was five or six years old when I really started to understand the concept of God and Jesus. I became a Christian at a very young age. It took several more years until I understood that the Holy Ghost or Holy Spirit was indeed God as well. The whole trinity concept was a bit harder to comprehend until my mid to late teens. But in all this, I digress. My purpose of this is my journey in my study.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stephanie Lathrop’s new book calls into question future events that seem to be coming into focus in today’s world.
Readers can purchase “When You See” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
