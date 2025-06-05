Author Rich Smith’s New Book, “‘We Don't Want to Lose in the Courtroom What We Just Won on the Battlefield,’” Follows the Dismissed Trial of the U.S. vs Jefferson Davis

Recent release “‘We Don't Want to Lose in the Courtroom What We Just Won on the Battlefield’: The United States vs Jefferson Davis, The Trial That Never Happened” from Covenant Books author Rich Smith provides a fascinating overview of the trial against the Confederacy’s president, and why his charges were dropped and the case dismissed.