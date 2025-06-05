Author Rich Smith’s New Book, “‘We Don't Want to Lose in the Courtroom What We Just Won on the Battlefield,’” Follows the Dismissed Trial of the U.S. vs Jefferson Davis
Recent release “‘We Don't Want to Lose in the Courtroom What We Just Won on the Battlefield’: The United States vs Jefferson Davis, The Trial That Never Happened” from Covenant Books author Rich Smith provides a fascinating overview of the trial against the Confederacy’s president, and why his charges were dropped and the case dismissed.
San Clemente, CA, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rich Smith, a retired business owner, veteran, and researcher, has completed his new book, “‘We Don't Want to Lose in the Courtroom What We Just Won on the Battlefield’: The United States vs Jefferson Davis, The Trial That Never Happened”: a compelling look at the historical facts surrounding the court case against the Confederacy’s president and why the charges were eventually dropped.
Smith shares, “This book is a novel and an alternate explanation, but to anyone who has spent time on the period leading to the American war and its aftermath, the questions are mind-boggling: Who would Davis call as witnesses in his defense? If Lincoln had lived, would he be number one or Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Roger B. Tanney if he was still around? What if Davis won, as Stanbery and the Johnson administration feared? What would be the result? Would the Confederacy win its freedom? Who would pay damages? How would the territories be divided between the two nations? Would this trial be a precursor to other trials and even jail time for people like Stanton? Let us start by looking at the data and see where it leads!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rich Smith’s new book will transport readers as they explore the fascinating era of post-Civil War America, and the political fallout that the Union’s victory had across the nation. Thoroughly researched and enlightening, “‘We Don't Want to Lose in the Courtroom What We Just Won on the Battlefield’” is sure to resonate with fans of American history, shedding light on one of the most influential court cases that never was.
Readers can purchase “‘We Don't Want to Lose in the Courtroom What We Just Won on the Battlefield’: The United States vs Jefferson Davis, The Trial That Never Happened” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
