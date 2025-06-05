Author Sarah Lambert Barham’s New Book, “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Makes a new friend,” is a Charming Tale of a Beagle Who Helps a New Friend Discover Jesus
Recent release “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Makes a new friend” from Covenant Books author Sarah Lambert Barham is a heartfelt story that follows Bob the beagle as he makes a brand-new friend in Edgar the bunny. But when Edgar reveals he doesn’t know who Jesus is, Bob is delighted to help his friend learn all about the Lord and his love for all creatures on Earth.
Kure Beach, NC, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Lambert Barham, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who is retired and makes her home at the beach with her husband, Mike, and their Yorkie, Bella, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Makes a new friend”: a riveting tale that follows a kindhearted beagle who tells his new friend all about Jesus Christ.
“Follow Bob through another amazing adventure as he makes a new friend, Edgar the Bunny,” writes Barham. “Read along with Bob as his adventure helps him experience God’s gracious love over again through his new friendship. Bob discovers that Edgar does not know Jesus. Bob can’t wait to share the love of Jesus with his new friend! As they run and jump and play, Edgar comes to know the love of Jesus and discovers the joy of Easter!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah Lambert Barham’s new book is the third installment in the author’s “Bob the Beagle” series and promises to capture the hearts of young readers as they follow along on Bob’s journey to spread the word of Jesus and his love. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Barham’s story to life, “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Makes a new friend” is a perfect addition to any family or church library.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Makes a new friend” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Follow Bob through another amazing adventure as he makes a new friend, Edgar the Bunny,” writes Barham. “Read along with Bob as his adventure helps him experience God’s gracious love over again through his new friendship. Bob discovers that Edgar does not know Jesus. Bob can’t wait to share the love of Jesus with his new friend! As they run and jump and play, Edgar comes to know the love of Jesus and discovers the joy of Easter!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah Lambert Barham’s new book is the third installment in the author’s “Bob the Beagle” series and promises to capture the hearts of young readers as they follow along on Bob’s journey to spread the word of Jesus and his love. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Barham’s story to life, “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Makes a new friend” is a perfect addition to any family or church library.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Makes a new friend” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories