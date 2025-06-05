Author Sarah Lambert Barham’s New Book, “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Makes a new friend,” is a Charming Tale of a Beagle Who Helps a New Friend Discover Jesus

Recent release “The Adventures of Bob the Beagle: Makes a new friend” from Covenant Books author Sarah Lambert Barham is a heartfelt story that follows Bob the beagle as he makes a brand-new friend in Edgar the bunny. But when Edgar reveals he doesn’t know who Jesus is, Bob is delighted to help his friend learn all about the Lord and his love for all creatures on Earth.