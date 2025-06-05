Author Salem Hadeed’s New Book, "Emotional Polyglot," is a Powerful Collection of Poems That Reflects Upon and Expresses the Author’s Emotional Journey Through Life
Recent release “Emotional Polyglot” from Newman Springs Publishing author Salem Hadeed is a poignant and thought-provoking series of poems that invites readers to embark on a journey through the author’s soul to witness the emotions and events she has experienced throughout her life that have come to define her.
Allentown, PA, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Salem Hadeed, who was born to Syrian parents on the island of Trinidad and later immigrated to the United States with her family, has completed her new book, “Emotional Polyglot”: a stirring and compelling assortment of poems and ruminations that explore the emotional journey the author has experienced over the course of her life.
“My musings were born out of a desire to live out my experiences and do so fully, which meant speaking to them as well,” writes Hadeed. “Finding an expression for my life’s occasions was downright challenging. I also began to notice how elusive it was for others to put words and understand what was going on for them too.
“It was in my attempts to learn new languages that I realized how understanding language was a way to truly appreciate that culture and bring with it certain freedoms.
“I began to wonder, what if penning and becoming fluent in my life’s events and emotions were the same way? What if, in becoming fluent in the emotional language of my experiences, I would embrace my inner culture differently and more deeply? How could I become my own emotional polyglot? And how would that color the culture of my encounters? It was a big and scary task. And ‘Emotional Polyglot’ was created.
“I don’t consider myself a poet, but my musings somehow took that short form. I share my language with you, hoping that you, too, may find your own emotional lexicon. The blank pages are for your discovery. Have fun.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Salem Hadeed’s enthralling series will transport readers with each turn of the page as they develop their own emotional language through reading the author’s poetry. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Emotional Polyglot” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Emotional Polyglot” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
