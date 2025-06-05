Author Salem Hadeed’s New Book, "Emotional Polyglot," is a Powerful Collection of Poems That Reflects Upon and Expresses the Author’s Emotional Journey Through Life

Recent release “Emotional Polyglot” from Newman Springs Publishing author Salem Hadeed is a poignant and thought-provoking series of poems that invites readers to embark on a journey through the author’s soul to witness the emotions and events she has experienced throughout her life that have come to define her.