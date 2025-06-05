Jeneva Latina Woods’s New Book, "The Lion’s Den: Escape from Hell," is a Powerful Novel of a Young Man Who Longs to Break Free from His Cycle of Dysfunction
Sufflok, VA, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jeneva LaTina Woods, an entrepreneur and noted artist with a bachelor’s degree in studio arts with a minor in art history from Old Dominion University Norfolk, Virginia, has completed her most recent book, “The Lion’s Den: Escape from Hell”: a riveting story of a young man who must fight his way out of his life’s circumstances in order to survive.
“‘The Lion’s Den: Escape from Hell’ started out as an art series entitled ‘Anthony’, a young, gifted hustler who was stuck in a cycle of dysfunction because of the family he was born into, fighting to find his way in life,” shares Woods. “As the art took off, a story developed. The book is just as compelling as the artwork. It’s a heart-felt story that leaves you wanting more.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jeneva LaTina Woods’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this poignant, coming-of-age story. Emotionally stirring and character-driven, “The Lion’s Den: Escape from Hell” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Lion’s Den: Escape from Hell” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
