Allyson Buck’s New Book, "Whitemore Academy," Follows Two Siblings Who Find Themselves at a Sinister Academy That Harbors a Terrifying Secret Within Its Walls
Boise, ID, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Allyson Buck has completed her most recent book, “Whitemore Academy”: a gripping novel that follows siblings Jason and Sara, who find themselves trapped inside the titular Whitemore Academy, where a dark truth lies in wait, and nothing is as it truly seems.
“Follow Sara and Jason as they end up at Whitemore Academy,” writes Buck. “Is it really a school, or is it something else? Whitemore is not what it seems; mysteries hide within the walls. Are you able to escape, and if so, will they send you back? No one seems to think Whitemore is around anymore. Will Sara and Jason ever leave, or will they find a way out of something that seems different? What was life like before, and will their lives change inside the walls of Whitemore Academy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Allyson Buck’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Sara and Jason’s journey to discover the truth behind how they wound up at Whitemore Academy, and what it will take to escape before it’s too late. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Whitemore Academy” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving reader spellbound right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Whitemore Academy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
