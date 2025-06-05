Vance R. Farrell’s New Book, "Finding Oasis," Centers Around a Small Town Whose Secrets Come to Light When the Government Tests a New Drug on the Townsfolk
Allentown, PA, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Vance R. Farrell, who resides in Allentown, Pennsylvania, has completed his most recent book, “Finding Oasis”: a thrilling novel that follows the residents of a small town called Oasis, where the government has begun testing an experimental drug that causes dark secrets about the townsfolk to come to light, revealing just how dark rural towns can be.
“Small towns are at the heart of idyllic communities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Oasis is a particularly picturesque town at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains,” writes Farrell. “Often looks are deceiving though, and small towns tend to hold the scariest secrets. When the government decides to cordon off the small town and experiment with a new drug meant to sedate the townspeople, secrets the town had hidden for so long come crawling to the surface. Debts are to be paid; lives will be forever changed, and Oasis takes on a whole new meaning. ‘Finding Oasis’ is a captivating collection of narratives, each with its own distinctive plot yet intriguingly intertwined. Explore multiple characters as they embark on a quest to discover the true meaning of inner peace.”
Published by Fulton Books, Vance R. Farrell’s book will take readers on a compelling journey as they follow the paths of various individuals who find their quiet, smalltown lives upended. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Finding Oasis” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, delivering a candid and emotionally stirring look at the secrets that often lie just below the surface of seemingly perfect communities.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Finding Oasis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
