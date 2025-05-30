Religion and Romance Wrestle in Debut Novel by Shoreline Author

"Synchronicity - Two Hearts, One Spirit, a Forbidden Love" is about two mid-life, spiritual seekers who encounter each other on a Cape Cod beach. It's about faith, God, commitments, forgiveness, and unexpected blessings. And of course, about a very forbidden love. Religion and romance wrestle in this journey of souls that is filled with grace, mystery, and humor. A debut novel by award-winning writer Patricia Ann Chaffee.