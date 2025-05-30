Religion and Romance Wrestle in Debut Novel by Shoreline Author
"Synchronicity - Two Hearts, One Spirit, a Forbidden Love" is about two mid-life, spiritual seekers who encounter each other on a Cape Cod beach. It's about faith, God, commitments, forgiveness, and unexpected blessings. And of course, about a very forbidden love. Religion and romance wrestle in this journey of souls that is filled with grace, mystery, and humor. A debut novel by award-winning writer Patricia Ann Chaffee.
Groton, CT, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local author announces the release of Synchronicity-Two Hearts, One Spirit, a Forbidden Love. This debut novel by award-winning writer and published poet Patricia Ann Chaffee features two mid-life characters, both who are on journeys of discernment about their futures when they meet on a Cape Cod beach. Both have untold secrets, yet are curious about each other. Suspense mounts as their relationship evolves, but with commitments in the way, what can they do about it? What will they do about it?
This inspired romance novel features a struggle between the character's faith, belief in their church, and their humanity. Their church is as imperfect as they are and they seek a balance that makes sense to them as their faith in God is unquestionable. Characters from all walks of life filter in and out making this story entertaining, soulful, and a great summer read. It is timely in that many have their eyes on the Catholic Church in light of a new Pope being named. The forbidden love that is a theme in this book creates a certain awareness of the ways some people are challenged by church practices and traditions.
Patricia Ann Chaffee has created a writing life that spans decades. She has worked as a freelance writer, reporter, columnist, writing coach, poet, and spiritual director and now adds author to her list of writing experiences. She began creating the journey of main characters Seth and Anna over a decade ago, from prompts at a writing group in southern Rhode Island. Two years ago she wove together that pile of hand-written material that had amassed, and finally wrote Synchronicity - Two Hearts, One Spirit, a Forbidden Love. She celebrates life by the ocean, loves all things simple, spiritual, quiet, and creative, and is now working diligently on the sequel to Synchronicity.
