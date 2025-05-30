Loveforce International Announces Most of Its June 2025 Releases
Loveforce International will release at least five new Digital Music releases, at least one on every Friday in June. Billy Ray Charles and Anna Hamilton are among the artists whose singles are being released.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced most of its June 2025 Digital Music Singles releases. There is a reason that it has not Announced all of its releases. There will be a one or more surprise releases which will be announced later in the month.
There will be at least five new Digital Music releases, at least one on every Friday in June including June 6, 13, 20 and 27. Artists who will have new singles released include Billy Ray Charles, Anna Hamilton, inRchild, and The Loveforce Collective. The genres included are Hip-Hop, Soul, R&B and Instrumental Pop.
“We have a solid group of releases this month and our releases on June 20 will kick off our sixth annual Loveforce Summer,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
Loveforce International’s June Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
