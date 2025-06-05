Dan Miller’s Newly Released "Light Broke into My Darkness" is a Transformative Story of Redemption and Spiritual Awakening
“Light Broke into My Darkness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dan Miller is a heartfelt and compelling testimony of discovering peace, purpose, and faith through God’s grace.
Cullman, AL, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Light Broke into My Darkness”: a powerful and inspiring narrative of spiritual renewal and hope. “Light Broke into My Darkness” is the creation of published author, Dan Miller, an ordained minister and a graduate of Rhema Bible College. Today, Dan is the founder of Dan Miller Ministries. A worldwide evangelism ministry that has answered the call to go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature (Mk. 16:15). Dan’s passion is to help others find the abundant life that Jesus died to give them (Jn. 10:10). Dan and his wife, Sherissa, have been married for twenty-three years. They have four children and reside in Cullman, Alabama.
Dan Miller shares, “Have you ever asked the questions 'Is this all there is to this life?' 'What is my purpose in life?' 'Can my broken life be made whole again?' In 'Light Broke into My Darkness,' Dan Miller gives his compelling story of how these questions were answered and then some. His heart began to cry out for acceptance. What he discovered was not only life-changing but revolutionary. At the end of his journey, he let go of his past failures, regrets, and shame and exchanged it for peace, joy, and life everlasting. If you are on the verge of giving up or in need of real answers, look no further; you will find them in this story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dan Miller’s new book offers a transformative message of hope and redemption, showing readers that even in the darkest moments, God’s light can bring healing and purpose. Through candid storytelling and spiritual insight, this work inspires those searching for answers to embrace faith and discover the abundant life available through Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Light Broke into My Darkness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Light Broke into My Darkness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
