Timothy Ticen’s Newly Released "The New Testament: Uncorrupted English" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Biblical Translation and Historical Accuracy
“The New Testament: Uncorrupted English” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy Ticen is an insightful examination of biblical text, aiming to restore the historical meanings and linguistic integrity of scripture for modern readers.
Kenai, AK, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The New Testament: Uncorrupted English,” a compelling and carefully researched work that seeks to bring clarity to biblical scripture by preserving the historical essence of its language, is the creation of published author, Timothy Ticen.
Ticen shares, “Hi, I’m Timothy J. Ticen. I am not an inspired writer as the apostles and disciples were in the first century. My aim in putting this version together is merely to offer the vocabulary and historical meanings that have been lost to our modern language. Also, to offer historical information along on the same page the reader is following on so as not to have to flip to the back of the book and thus interrupt the train of thought of the studier.
“I cannot preach perfectly as the apostles of Christ did in the first century AD.
“The apostle John said that if everything Christ did could be written down, the world could not contain the books. Jesus Christ sent the Holy Spirit to bring to the apostles remembrance everything He said, taught, and confirmed through the miracles He had done. The apostles and inspired disciples of the first century wrote everything we would need down for future generations to work out their own salvation with fear and trembling (Philippians 2:12).
“After leaving the military and beginning to read the Bible, I met the woman who became my wife. Her sharing of scripture led me to be baptized into Jesus Christ in 1993.
“Wanting to preach God to others and having gone through Greek training with fervor, I was able to preach around the Western United States and later the Midwest.
“I became interested in the Bible text itself and Bible versions, realizing that someone had radically changed the text in the past.
“In England, I purchased a William Tyndale 1526 New Testament, the first man to translate the scriptures into English from the original Greek text. The English language was really born of Tyndale’s translation of the Bible.
“Another man by the name of William Shakespeare would use Tyndale’s language and style of prose to entertain and inspire generations.
“Most changes of scripture happened in the 1800s. My effort is to change back to what you now have in hand—the uncorrupted English version. You will find translations of some ancient Greek in italics, definitions of certain older Bible words, and geographical and cultural notes.
“I pray that this may be of use to you in your search for truth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy Ticen’s new book offers a meticulously researched approach to scripture, providing valuable historical and linguistic insights for those seeking a deeper understanding of the New Testament.
Consumers can purchase “The New Testament: Uncorrupted English” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The New Testament: Uncorrupted English,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy Ticen’s new book offers a meticulously researched approach to scripture, providing valuable historical and linguistic insights for those seeking a deeper understanding of the New Testament.
