Pastor Ian M. Taylor’s Newly Released "The Revelations and Applications of Righteousness" is a Powerful Guide to Living in the Fullness of God’s Promises
“The Revelations and Applications of Righteousness: Revealed Through the Sacrifice of Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Ian M. Taylor is an empowering spiritual resource that explores the believer’s identity and authority through Christ’s redemptive work.
New York, NY, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Revelations and Applications of Righteousness: Revealed Through the Sacrifice of Christ”: a compelling exploration of the transformative power of righteousness through Christ. “The Revelations and Applications of Righteousness: Revealed Through the Sacrifice of Christ” is the creation of published author, Pastor Ian M. Taylor, a dedicated husband and cofounder of the Lord’s Ministry House church in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, established in 2001.
Pastor Taylor shares, “The love of God is so perfect that the sacrifice of Jesus has made it possible for every believer to be, in spirit, 'as Jesus is in this world' (1 John 4:17). Whom the Son sets free is free indeed (John 8:36). You can live free from condemnation, guilt, shame, insecurity, inferiority, and sin consciousness. You can live free from sickness, disease, poverty, lack, oppression, depression, confusion, and the works of darkness. You can be healthy, blessed, and overflowing with peace, joy, and the goodness of God. 'Jesus coming that you might have life and have it more abundantly' is not a fallacy (John 10:10a) but is meant to become the experience of every believer.
“This book is for every Christian who wants to live as a king and a priest unto God (Revelation 1:6) and be more than a conqueror in the affairs of this life (Romans 8:37). This book will not disappoint you but will deliver all that it promises.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Ian M. Taylor’s new book offers readers a biblically sound and spiritually enriching study that encourages victorious living through understanding righteousness.
Consumers can purchase “The Revelations and Applications of Righteousness: Revealed Through the Sacrifice of Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Revelations and Applications of Righteousness: Revealed Through the Sacrifice of Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
