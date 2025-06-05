Philip D. Kok’s Newly Released "Twenty Things Seminary Didn’t Teach Me: A Handbook for Practical Pastoring" is an Essential Guide for Pastors Seeking Real-World Wisdom
“Twenty Things Seminary Didn’t Teach Me: A Handbook for Practical Pastoring” from Christian Faith Publishing author Philip D. Kok is a practical and engaging resource that offers experienced advice for navigating the realities of pastoral ministry, helping new and seasoned pastors alike apply their education in meaningful ways.
Holland, MI, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Twenty Things Seminary Didn’t Teach Me: A Handbook for Practical Pastoring”: a must-read guide for ministers seeking practical, hands-on wisdom for thriving in their calling. “Twenty Things Seminary Didn’t Teach Me: A Handbook for Practical Pastoring” is the creation of published author, Philip D. Kok, a graduate from Calvin Theological Seminary in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He has served two churches in West Michigan and currently lives in Holland, Michigan, with his wife, Renae.
Kok shares, “Filled with sage advice from a seasoned pastor, Twenty Things Seminary Didn’t Teach Me will equip you to take your formal education and apply it in meaningful ways, offering no-nonsense suggestions for getting the most out of your ministry, not only in your work but also in your life. God called you into ministry; now take the next step and become a practical pastor!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Philip D. Kok’s new book provides pastors with essential, real-world insights that bridge the gap between theological training and everyday ministry challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Twenty Things Seminary Didn’t Teach Me: A Handbook for Practical Pastoring” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Twenty Things Seminary Didn’t Teach Me: A Handbook for Practical Pastoring,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
