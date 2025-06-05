Philip D. Kok’s Newly Released "Twenty Things Seminary Didn’t Teach Me: A Handbook for Practical Pastoring" is an Essential Guide for Pastors Seeking Real-World Wisdom

“Twenty Things Seminary Didn’t Teach Me: A Handbook for Practical Pastoring” from Christian Faith Publishing author Philip D. Kok is a practical and engaging resource that offers experienced advice for navigating the realities of pastoral ministry, helping new and seasoned pastors alike apply their education in meaningful ways.