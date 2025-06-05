Mike and Linda Steppenbacker’s Newly Released "Finding God in the Fire" is a Powerful Account of Unwavering Faith in God During Life’s Greatest Trial
“Finding God in the Fire: Our Miraculous Healing and Faith Journey through Cancer” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Mike and Linda Steppenbacker is a deeply personal and spiritually rich story of love, hope, and supernatural healing through the power of God during a devastating cancer diagnosis.
Colorado Springs, CO, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Finding God in the Fire: Our Miraculous Healing and Faith Journey through Cancer”: a compelling testament to the transformational power of faith in the midst of life-altering adversity. “Finding God in the Fire: Our Miraculous Healing and Faith Journey through Cancer” is the creation of published authors, Mike and Linda Steppenbacker, a dedicated husband and wife team who live in Colorado with their three children.
Mike and Linda Steppenbacker share, “In the face of an unexpected and devastating diagnosis of brain cancer, we found ourselves in complete desperation. From this place, we sought God with all that we had, and we found Him in the most powerful way. In the worst of circumstances, we came face-to-face with His goodness. We learned how to hear God’s voice, who He really is for us personally, and we experienced His tender love for us. We learned that God truly knows us intimately, cares about all the details of our lives, and is there every moment, even in the intense fire of life and death. Not only did we find God, but we also discovered our own true identities in Him, healing from past emotional trauma, freedom from fear, grace to carry us through crushing disappointment after crushing disappointment, otherworldly strength for the long and arduous journey of brain cancer, the supernatural ability to rest in the most intense fire of our lives, and finally, the power of a lifesaving healing miracle. This book is a raw, real, and inspiring testament to the power of love—the beautiful love story between husband and wife, but most importantly, between each of us and God.
“Finding God in the Fire will:
· inspire you to seek God with all of your heart, to know Him, and to discover His goodness in your life
· teach you to hear God’s voice for yourself, receive specific direction from Him, and live from a place of constant relationship with Him
· teach you how to recognize wrong beliefs that are negatively affecting your life and well-being
· empower you to renew your mind, heal your heart, change your life, and live from a place of freedom and victory
· encourage you to radically hope in the God of miracles, no matter your circumstances
“Join us as we recount our very real journey of discovering God’s immeasurable love and goodness through harrowing medical and emotional ups and downs, painful twists and turns, and God’s breakthrough miracle in our lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike and Linda Steppenbacker’s new book will uplift readers with its honest reflection on suffering, the miraculous power of God’s love, and the unshakable hope found in a relationship with Him.
Consumers can purchase “Finding God in the Fire: Our Miraculous Healing and Faith Journey through Cancer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finding God in the Fire: Our Miraculous Healing and Faith Journey through Cancer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
